Singer Vishal Mishra has recovered from Covid-19, and has urged those who are fighting the virus to stay mentally strong and positive. Known for his Bollywood hits such as "Kaise hua" in "Kabir Singh" and "Selfish" in "Race 3", Vishal took to Instagram on Thursday to share a health update. "So the last few weeks have been a battle not only for me but my team, & I would like to tell you that finally the Covid Report Is Negative. Aftab Shivdasani Tests COVID-19 Negative, Urges Fans to Be Cautious and Careful (View Post)

This post is to let everyone know that this or any battle can be fought and won, so those who are fighting with Covid, Just stay mentally strong and positive. This too shall pass. And everyone else, please take all the safety, this thing is for REAL," he wrote. Varun Sharma Comes Up with a Quirky Solution for Not Being Able to Fly Abroad During COVID-19 Pandemic (View Post)

Check Out Vishal Mishra's Instagram Post Below:

He also thanked the doctors who attended him. "Would like to thank the doctors who have worked with me & all other patients across the country day in day out to beat this virus. I Salute You All. Can't wait to get back to work and start releasing music again that I have made for you all. Love and health to everyone. Muskurayega India," he added. The singer's fans expressed joy and thanked God in the comment section of his post.

