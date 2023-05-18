Kacchey Limbu, starring Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra will stream on JioCinema from May 19. Sharing the first-look poster, the official handle of Jio Studios wrote: Yahan par kacchey limbu bhi bade pakke shot maarenge! Watch Kacchey Limbu on 19th May, exclusively on #JioCinema. Kacchey Limbu: Radhika Madan Was Reminded of Her Childhood While Shooting for the Film - Here's Why!.

Helmed by Shubham Yogi, Kacchey Limbu is a slice-of-life story that celebrates the bond between siblings while exploring the challenges of balancing the pursuit of one's passion with familial expectations. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 (TIFF). It was followed by screenings at the World Film Festival of Bangkok and International Film Festival of Kerala. Kacchey Limbu at TIFF 2022: Radhika Madan, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Barmecha Walk the Red Carpet in Style Ahead of Their Film's World Premiere (View Pics).

Watch Kacchey Limbu Trailer :

Set in Mumbai, the film chronicles the life of siblings who find themselves on opposing gully cricket teams. As they strive hard to balance their familial loyalty with the pursuit of their passions, they embark on a journey that reveals the unbreakable bond of sibling love. Produced by Jio Studios and Mango People Media, the film co-produced by Pranjal Khandhdiya and Neha Anand will drop on JioCinema on May 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2023 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).