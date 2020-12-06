The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday issued a notice to actress Kangana Ranaut for addressing a Punjab elderly woman as a daily-wager. She had compared the octogenarian woman, who belongs to a farmer family, with Bilkis daadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. The notice asked the actress to apologise over her series of tweets otherwise there would be a legal action against her. Mika Singh Takes a Dig at Kangana Ranaut Again, Calls Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar Her Soft Targets (View Tweets)

The cash-rich SGPC is now headed by Bibi Jagir Kaur, who got elected for the third time last time at the annual meeting of the SGPC general house held inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. The SGPC, considered a mini-parliament of Sikh religious affairs, has an annual budget of nearly Rs 1,200 crore. Mika Singh Slams Kangana Ranaut For Tweet Shaming Farmer Lady: Shame On You

The SGPC, which has control over Sikh religious affairs, manages gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including the holiest of Sikh shrines Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).