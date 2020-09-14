Actress Kangana Ranaut returned to hometown Manali on Monday, amid rising tension in her relationship with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government. "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my workplace, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on," the actress tweeted from her verified account on Monday morning. Kangana Ranaut Meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Says ‘I Hope Justice Will be Given to Me’

On Sunday afternoon, Kangana and her sister Rangoli met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. Following her meeting, Kangana had expressed in a tweet: "A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. Kangana Ranaut Announced as BJP’s West Bengal CM Candidate? Fake News Debunked

With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on. https://t.co/VXYUNM1UDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me, it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system."

