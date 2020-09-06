The row between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken an explosive turn. After their difference in approach and ideologies became evident on social media, Sanjay called Kangana 'haramkhor ladki' in a conversation with a journalist. The actress hit back at the politician, saying that with this mentality has empowered the exploiters. Now, a handful of names from the film industry have come forward to support Kangana in this bid. Interestingly, the majority of these names are the ones who have had a tiff with Kangana in the past including Dia Mirza, Anubhav Sinha. Swara Bhasker also tweeted about Kangana and Sanjay's row, but not without pointing out that she has been subjected to abuses from right-wing supporters on a daily basis. Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' Remark: 'Every Hour a Girl's Raped in India, Mentality Like Yours Is Responsible' (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Kangana has announced her return to the city of Mumbai on September 9, ready to face the consequences. She has alleged that Shiv Sena supporters have threatened to break her jaw and kill her, but she's undeterred. National Commission of Women has also taken a stand against Raut and demanded security for Kangana. Kangana Ranaut Should Be Given Police Protection, Says Anil Vij.

The controversy began when Kangana criticised Mumbai Police and alleged inefficiency in handling probe of Sushant Singh Rajput case. She said she's more scared of the city's police than 'movie mafia'. This did not settle well with Shive Sena and Sanjay asked her to not return to the city. To which she compared Mumbai to PoK.

