Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Thursday to share a photograph that shows her performing yoga. "Dhaakad level fitness," she captioned the photo. Kangana is currently shooting for the action thriller "Dhaakad" in Budapest along with actor Arjun Rampal. Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal Begins Shooting for Kangana Ranaut’s Film, Expresses Excitement To Be Back on Sets (View Pic).

"Got my passport…. Thanks to everyone for their concern and best wishes … Chief I will be with you all soon @razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad," Kangana recently posted on Instagram before flying to Budapest. Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in the Razneesh Ghai directorial, while Arjun will be portraying the antagonist Rudraveer. Kangana Ranaut Can’t Wait to Resume Dhaakad Shoot After Relaxations Granted for Filming.

Kangana Ranaut's Recent Workout Pic

Kangana Ranaut Workout Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Kangana also has the Jayalalithaa biopic "Thalaivi", the period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda", and the action film, "Tejas" lined up. She will don the director's hat for "Emergency", a film based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2021 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).