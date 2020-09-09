A hashtag announcing the death of democracy started to trend no sooner Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began demolishing the Bandra office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The hashtag #DeathOfDemocracy trended from Wednesday morning even as BMC bulldozers went about bringing down alleged unauthorised modifications and extensions at the actress' office building. Actress Himanshi Khurrana wrote on the micro-blogging website: "What's going on in Mumbai.. #BMC should wait atleast.... where's the democracy.. this is wrong... to demolish anyone's dream house/office #DeathOfDemocracy." Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Bombay High Court Orders Stay on Demolishing Her Office Property

A social media user wrote: "Our Nationalist Lioness fighting with whole corrupt system. 1. Mumbai Police 2. Sonia Sena Govt 3. BMC 4. Bollywood Mafia 5. Drug peddlers #DeathOfDemocracy #UddhavWorstCMEver #ShameOnMahaGovt Uddhav Thakrey, please wear this as u have bend in front of Antonio Maino." "Bombay High Court begins hearing Kangana Ranaut's plea against BMC, on URGENT BASIS. #DeathOfDemocracy," said another. A user challenged Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and wrote: "#DeathOfDemocracy if contests an election against @KanganaTeam any where in Mumbai i don't think Sanjay Raut can even save his deposits." Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena: Actress’ Lawyer Files a Plea in Bombay HC Against BMC’s Demolition of Her Office, Hearing at 12.30 PM Today

One simply said: "@iRaviTiwari goonnism of/by/from indian political theatre should be erased fully. - @KanganaTeam @shwetasinghkirt #DeathOfDemocracy @Swamy39 @Dev_Fadnavis." Earlier in the day, Kangana reacted to the demolition by terming the act as death of democracy. She also questioned how the officials could demolish the structure when such procedure is banned till September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the film industry, she also asked "Bullywood" to see what fascism looks like. "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like#DeathOfDemocracy," Kangana wrote on her verified account. "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," she wrote with an image.

With another image, she wrote: "Pakistan.... #deathofdemocracy". "Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy," she wrote while sharing pictures of the demolition squad. As per the notice, the violations include: merging of two bungalows, converting a ground-floor toilet into an office cabin, converting a storeroom into a kitchen, making an unauthorised pantry in the ground floor, adding toilets near the storeroom and a parking area, illegal partitions in first floor living room, an illegal meeting room in the pooja room, converting a balcony into a habitable area besides a floor extension, etc.

Shiv Sena Slammed

Ironically most Shivsena Shaka in Mumbai are constructed illegally- Dual Face -#DeathOfDemocracy — Nilotpal Mrinal (@nilotpalm3) September 9, 2020

Mumbai Roads Under BMC!

BMC Not Quick to Respond in These Matters?

#DeathOfDemocracy Corrupt @mybmc has no time to do something of these Potholes but have so much time to bully a girl who raised her voice against their Maalik Aurangzeb @OfficeofUT #DeathOfDemocracy pic.twitter.com/CmMFTL6jWi — अभिलाष दीक्षित ( बाबा ) (@Abhilas28998486) September 9, 2020

Mumbai's Monsoon Situation - Courtesy (BMC)

BMC has no time to find solutions of monsoon problems they have enough time to break the dream (Dream Homes) #DeathOfDemocracy pic.twitter.com/QTrzSCZEj8 — Chotu Malik (@ChotuMalik333) September 9, 2020

Unauthorised Construction Site

According to BMC, these cramped unauthorised colonies are legal but #Kangana’s office is illegal. It is nothing but a blatant use of power!! Sab yaad rakha jayega naughty guys. #DeathOfDemocracy#KanganaVsSena pic.twitter.com/uK5VW6N8AS — MAYANK CHAUDHARY (@IamMayank_) September 9, 2020

Road Under BMC and Actress' Office on the Other Hand!

Pic 1 - This is what BMC and Maha Govt should be Doing ...Filling up Pot holes Pic 2 - This is what BMC and Maha Govt is doing Breaking office of @KanganaTeam and satisfying personal egos and hiding failures Sad Day for A fabulous city called Mumbai#DeathOfDemocracy pic.twitter.com/3QPeRcpHSP — Abhimanyu Singh Rathour 🇮🇳 (@abhimanyuBJPmp) September 9, 2020

The bungalow, which the actress had bought three years ago, is listed as a residential property by the BMC. Meanwhile, the actress is on her way to Mumbai amid an escalating war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena leaders.

