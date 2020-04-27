Karan Johar Turns Into Rishi Kapoor From Bobby and It's ‘The Magic of Face Mapping’ Done Right (Watch Video)

Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta, YouTube)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to our Bollywood celebrities been inside their houses practising social distancing. Till now, we've seen these stars cooking, cleaning, sweeping, dancing and doing whatnot. However, it seems like Karan Johar's latest Instagram update screams creativity as its peak, and we literally cannot stop laughing. Well, in between his lockdown with the Johar's segment, on Monday, KJo shared a video with fans which sees him as Rishi Kapoor from the song Main Shayar Toh Nahi. Yep, that's true! The post shared by the filmmaker is all about 'the magic of face mapping' and it's awesome. Yash and Roohi Turn Stylists for Karan Johar and Their Fashion Advice Is Quite ‘Simple’ (Watch Video).

In the shared clip via the caption, Karan Johar revealed that Raj Kapoor was his favourite filmmaker whereas Rishi Kapoor is his favourite actor and so the edited video is of immense value to him. Along with the clip, he also gave his fans permission to laugh. 'I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh! You are totally allowed to!' a part of his caption read. Must say, KJo looks dapper as Rishiji. Well, Karan also revealed the name of the artist who did the superb job and it's Sanjay Trimbakkar. Kudos! Karan Johar Visits Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York, Posts a Lovely Note on His 'Favorite Couple of Indian Cinema' - See Pic.

Check Out Karan Johar as Rishi Kapoor Post Below:

For the ones living under the rock, Main Shayar Toh Nahi is an iconic song from the film Bobby (1973). The flick saw Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the led roles and was directed by Raj Kapoor (Rishiji's father). The movie had become quite popular due to the sizzling chemistry between the leads. Coming back to Karan, we bet, he had a blissful Monday. Stay tuned to LatestLY!