Yash and Roohi Turn Stylists for Karan Johar and Their Fashion Advice Is Quite ‘Simple’ (Watch Video)

Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ace filmmaker, Karan Johar is definitely having the best time of his life chilling at his home with his twins, Yash and Roohi. Due to the 21 days lockdown imposed in the country, celebs are under house arrest and are socialising via Instagram. Sharing daily insights from #lockdownwithjohars, KJo is treating fans with some fun videos featuring his kids and they are just amazing. On Wednesday, the Takht filmmaker shared a clip which saw Yash and Roohi inside Karan's larger-than-life closet giving daddy dearest some fashion advice. The interesting part here is that while the world adores Karan's style sense, his own children were seen disapproving it. Karan Johar’s Mom Declares Sindhi As the Best Community During Her High-Tea Time, and Ranveer Singh's Reaction To It is Epic (Watch Video).

It so happened that Karan Johar took his kids for a tour inside his closet, but when KJo quizzed Roohi whether she likes his clothes? The girl replies with a “No,” which left him surprised. Later, with some hopes, Karan asks Yash Johar for his thought on his fashion. To which the 3-years-old first fumbles, but later replies with “Simple Clothes." After listening to this, Karan gets all shocked and laughs it out. Karan Johar Asks His Kids Yash and Roohi About Coronavirus and Their Innocent Response Wins the Internet (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Shared By Karan Johar Below:

Well, the video is really cute and at the same time ah-mazing. Karan, who is known to serve extra-ordinary fashion every time he steps out of his house, gets a thumbs down for his sartorial choices from his own kids, and we are ROFL. Let such entertaining posts keep on coming, as we are loving it. Stay tuned!