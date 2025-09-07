Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in Birmingham for an event. The actress dressed in a beautiful silver sequin saree looked like a dream. Kareena Kapoor Khan Prays for North India Flood Victims, Requests Fans To Support Relief Efforts (View Post)

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pictures on Instagram – See Post

Manish Malhotra Shares BTS Pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood ace designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the gorgeous 6 yards of elegance, took to his social media account to share a lot of pictures of the actress straight from the event. He captioned it as “Where Every Sequin Flows Like A Wave of Elegance... Shimmering Waves Timeless Grace... TheOneAndOnly @kareenakapoorkhan Stunning in CustomMade #mymmsaree #kareenakspoorkhan styling @lakshmilehr @manishmalhotra”

Manish Malhotra Shares BTS Pictures on Instagram – See Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wows at Birmingham Event

Kareena looked a million bucks as she gracefully walked to the event. In a video that has gone viral, the Bollywood diva can be seen waving out to her fans who took to the Birmingham streets, nearing the event venue, just to catch a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood star. A lot of fans flocked to the event location and waited for as long as 4 hours just to watch Kareena wave and address them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Clicks Selfies and Greets Fans

The actress also took to the stage to dance on a few songs. In one of the videos gone viral, Kareena can be seen dancing to her hit song Mere Photo Ko from the superhit movie Dabangg! The actress who draped a sequin saree teamed it up with a stylish halter-neck blouse. Kareena was also seen signing autographs and clicking selfies with fans. In another video gone viral, Kareena can be seen greeting the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal. Kareena, a few days ago, was spotted unwinding and relaxing on the streets of London. Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Her ‘Lion’ Husband on His 55th Birthday, Shares Photo on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Shopping in London

The actress was seen shopping and exploring the city. Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan, along with kids, are often spotted vacationing in London. Coincidentally, the actress' last project was also titled The Buckingham Murders, for which Kapoor had shot extensively in Birmingham.

