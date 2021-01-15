Paparrazi's darling Taimur Ali Khan is always upto something cute. From talking to the cameramen to asking them not to take his pictures, he always managed to capture everyone hearts with his cute antics. His popularity knows no bound and we often see Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans sharing his pictures on social media. Not caring much about the fandom, the little one goes on and about his day doing new things every time. This time around Taimur had a fun time when he was greeted by a special friend. Taimur Ali Khan Can't Contain His Happiness As He Rushes To See What's In The Bag!

Taimur was spotted hanging out outside his house when he encountered a cow. We got our hands on some of the pictures of his friendly meet with the cow. Taimur looked pretty intrigued to see it. He is seen trying to interact with the cow in the pictures. Wearing an orange t-shirt and back shorts, Timtim also strikes some poses for the camera. He was all happy after meeting the cow and we think his interaction with it went really well.

Tamir Ali Khan (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Taimur has innumerable fans including many Bollywood stars as well. Recently, Nora Fatehi got candid with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the latter’s chat show What Women Want and said she wants to marry Taimur. Nora expressed her desire to marry Kareena’s four-year-old son Taimur when he gets older. She told Kareena, “I am hoping that soon when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.” Kareena Kapoor Khan Obliges Fans With Pictures While Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan Play Like Nobody's Watching!

Kareena was startled to hear Nora say this and said, “Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.” Nora laughed too and stated, “It’s okay, I will wait.” Well, we totally understand Nora's feelings and why she wants to get married to little Taimur. Apart from this, Taimur and mommy Kareena had recently flown to Dharamshala to celebrate Diwali with daddy Saif. They all had a fun time there.

