Kareena Kapoor Khan on Calling It Quits With Shahid Kapoor During Jab We Met: ‘Destiny Had Its Own Plan and a Lot Happened…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor share a bitter-sweet history which every Bollywood buff is aware of. The two, once upon a time, were one of the most loved couples, but things did not work between the two as planned and finally, they broke up. Currently, Shahid and Kareena are happily married to their respective partners, but there was a time when the actors played the mum game and did not spill much about their spilt. Well now, in a latest interview with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Kareena shared about her film Jab We Met, saying goodbye to Shahid and also meeting Saif Ali Khan. Shahid Kapoor Reveals Priyanka Chopra Invited him for Her Wedding Reception Unlike Kareena Kapoor Khan Who Didn't.

During the interaction, Bebo expressed how Shahid was the one who actually pushed her to do Jab We Met. “In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film,” she said. Further, talking about her breakup with Shahid, she added, “Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it." Fly or Fail: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Amp Up Travel Style Vibe!

Here's Bebo's Interview Below:

Kareena speaks unfiltered - shares experience of shooting Jab We Met and the change in her personal equation with Shahid Kapoor at the time. pic.twitter.com/9d86busbPI — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) February 21, 2020

Finally, the actress also talked about how she met Saif Ali Khan via Tashan and that's the moment which changed her life altogether. “I think we just had to kind of do this movie at this time when Tashan was being made...and I met Saif. So I kind of did Tashan for that actually...when I actually thought that that was gonna change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and me went our separate ways. And this gem came out of it,” Kareena said.

Talking about Shahid and Kareena's personal life. Saif-Kareena got hitched in 2012 and were blessed with Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. On the other hand, Shahid and wifey Mira Rajput have two kids namely Misha and Zain. Moving on to the professional front, Kareena has loads of work in her kitty which includes Angrezi Medium, Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha. Stay tuned!