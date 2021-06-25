Actress Karisma Kapoor turned 47 on Friday, and she shared three glammed-up pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion. "Making my years count, instead of counting the years #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove,"she wrote along side the images, clicked by her daughter Samaira Kapur. Karisma Kapoor’s Post of Spending ‘Lovely Evenings’ With Sista Kareena Kapoor Will Make You Miss Your Dear Ones!

In the pictures, Karisma is dressed in an animal print top, black pants, and, black heels. The pictures had garnered over 205,785 likes by the evening.

Warm birthday wishes poured in from celebrities like Manish Malhotra to Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor on social media. "Happy birthday! You're kind and beautiful.... From the inside. That's what truly counts ! Lots of love," wrote Saba Ali Khan, sister-in-law of Karisma's sister Kareena.

