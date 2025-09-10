As the legal battle for the assets of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur picks up momentum, his third wife Priya Sachdev had earlier alleged that Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and her children had already received assets worth INR 1900 crore. Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Court Directs Priya Sachdev to Reveal Full Assets Following Karisma Kapoor’s Claims.

Priya Kapur’s INR 1900 Crore Claim on Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Denied

However, IANS has learnt through sources that there’s no truth to the claims made by Priya. Sources said that the control of these assets remain with Priya Kapur in the RK family trust and that the children of Karisma Kapoor have no access to this. Against this backdrop, adding to the doubts, the Court was also informed by counsel for Priya Sachdev Kapur that the so-called will is not registered. Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Rani Urges UK Authorities To Conduct In-Depth Probe Into Her Son’s Death.

Delhi HC Steps In As Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Challenge Sunjay Kapur’s Will

A high-profile succession battle has escalated as the Delhi High Court intervened in the dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate, valued at nearly INR 30,000 crore. His children, Samaira and Kiaan, represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor, have alleged suppression and forgery of a will that surfaced seven weeks after his death, despite being earlier told there was no such will.

Delhi HC Orders Priya Kapur To Reveal Sunjay Kapur’s Assets

Today’s hearing saw Justice Jyoti Singh question Priya Kapur directly on why the will had not been shared with the children, ordering her to declare all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay as of June 12, 2025. Adding to the suspicion, the court heard that Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, sent more than 15 unanswered emails to Priya seeking clarity on the will. Karisma Kapoor’s Children Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor Move Delhi HC Seeking Share in Late Father Sunjay Kapur’s Property.

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Left Without Clarity on Father’s Assets

The children reportedly have still not been given a copy of the will, nor any clarity on their father’s personal assets. These developments are raising urgent questions of transparency, fairness, and the rights of children in inheritance disputes; issues that resonate far beyond one family. The will, dated just 11 weeks before Sunjay’s sudden demise, allegedly leaves his entire personal estate to his third wife, Priya Kapur, cutting out his children.

