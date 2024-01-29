Kartik Aaryan Avoids Major Mishap as Fans Break Barricade to Meet Him at Filmfare Awards Event (Watch Video)

Bollywood IANS| Jan 29, 2024 02:34 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was in shock after he saw fans breaking the barricade and falling on each other after he went to greet them. The incident was shared by a celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Kartik made his entry at the event and paused to shake hands with some of his fans. Filmfare 2024: Kartik Aaryan Makes Cool Entrance, Drives Bike as Opening Performer for 69th Award Show (Watch Video).

In the clip, the Dhamaka star was seen walking on the red carpet while making his way to an awards show held on Sunday. Fans in thousands gathered to catch his glimpse of the actor. He waved and even went on to greet them.

As he went towards the swarm of fans who stood behind the barricade, the crowd broke the barrier to greet him. A concerned Kartik quickly took a step back and asked the security to take care of what happened. On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in his upcoming film Chandu Champion by filmmaker Kabir Khan.

