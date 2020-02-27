Kartik Aaryan is Elated After His ‘Favourite' Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Shakes a Leg on Love Aaj Kal Song (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan, His Favourite' Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Dancing (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kartik Aaryan's "favourite crickter" Jemimah Rodrigues shook a leg on the song "Haan main galat" from his latest release Love Aaj Kal, and the young actor is simply loving it. Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video of Rodrigues dancing to the beats of the number. In the clip, the cricketer can be seen grooving along with Jemima's "off-duty security guard". Kartik Aaryan Can’t Stop Smiling As He Begins Shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Donning the Same Look as Akshay Kumar from the Original (Watch Video)

"My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat! Bring the cup home Jemi... And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to Bollywood," he captioned the video. Currently, the video has over 349K views on Instagram. On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Get Together! Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Others Make a Stylish Arrival for the Party (View Pics)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".