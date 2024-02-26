Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan utilised a break from shooting for his upcoming project on Monday by playing football with school kids. The actor, who was most recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, is a fitness and sports enthusiast who often shares videos from the football field. Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Release, Shares Popular Scenes From Luv Ranjan’s Rom-Com (Watch Video).

Kartik took to Instagram and shared some videos where the actor could be seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue denim and white sneakers. The visuals show the actor playing football with school students on the grounds of Chatrabhuj Narsee School in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Story

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Story

Watch Kartik Aaryan Playing Football with School Kids

Lucky boyss😌 We have watched @TheAaryanKartik playing football nd hate him or love him you have to believe that he really plays well,but look at these boys man, truly a tough competition you got K...🤙😌 Watching #KartikAaryan bonding with children melts my heart always pic.twitter.com/SfF1Yuv7iD — Mrittika Dey (@Koki_s_mrittika) February 26, 2024

The post is captioned: "Work mode... When you get a break at the shoot." Another video was captioned as: "Phew... These kids were too good." Kartik was recently in Bengaluru, where he was seen relishing South Indian delicacies. On the work front, Kartik has Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion lined up next. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).