Last night post-midnight, Kartik Aaryan tweeted that his mother will get worried to see his name trending on Twitter. Mostly because he has no clue how his name landed on the trends list. Initially, he was savouring the moment when he first saw his name up there. But guess the suspense got him really worked up and he asked his fans to fill him in. Well, they definitely obliged. They revealed to the actor that he had commented on one of the posts of Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's and that has made him a subject of discussion on Twitter. Kartik Aaryan Shares an Old Memory When He Jumped Barricades to Meet Sagarika Ghatge and Deliver a Message for Shah Rukh Khan!

Shehnaaz had posted a message to respect all, to which Kartik commented asking what about the person who ate the bat first? It obviously was his way of hinting towards the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us tell you how Kartik reacted first.

Kuchh bhi bolo #KartikAaryan trending dekh ke maza bada aata hai 💃🏻💃🏻 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 30, 2020

Then he got impatient for some answers...

Yaar please koi bata do shaam se Trend kyun ho raha hai #KartikAaryan Ab Mummy ko tension aa rahi hai 😂 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 30, 2020

So fans helped...

because you followed Shehnaaz and commented on her post :) Thank you very much !! #ShehnaazGill — Anki (@ShehnaazNewsHub) June 30, 2020

Now, here's the conversation that got KA trending on Twitter.

Well, we would like to commend Kartik for using Twitter so well. He let his fans help him answer his question and they obliged. What an amazing way of engaging with them during the time when there's no movie to promote or shoot!

