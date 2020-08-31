The growing number of COVID-19 cases in India should be a cause of concern for each and every citizen. We are currently moving forward towards unlock 4, where the country is being reopened systematically. But, today, India became the first country to report 80,000 cases in one single day. Kartik Aaryan pointed out the fact by retweeting journalist Faye D'Souza's post. But he added a tinge of sarcasm to his post. Kartik, sarcastically, thanked people for this benchmark of a number that we have crossed today. He said that this has been achieved all thanks to people who said statements like work won't stop because of coronavirus, "cowards" and other things. Kartik Aaryan Joins the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme-Fest, Shares a Picture With Folded Hands Asking Kokilaben's Viral Question! (View Post).

"You guys will make us set a record," Kartik continued with the tone of this tweet. "If you have a choice, choose to stay home," the actor repeated the journalist's words. So, what do you think about Kartik's post? Do you think the virus is spreading because of people who did not want to stop working? Tell us. Kartik Aaryan Feels ‘Good Boy Is the New Bad Boy’, Shares a Selfie on Instagram.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Post Below:

Thanx to everyone who have said these lines - “ tum log na bade phattu ho” “dekh jo hona hai vo toh hona hai” “Corona ke chakkar mein kaam thodi na ruk jayega” 🙏🏻 RECORD BANWAYENGE AAP LOG🙏🏻 ..#Repost @fayedsouza If you have a choice, choose to stay home 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mln1jSHTXz — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 31, 2020

Kartik has been actively talking about the virus outbreak through social media. The actor even started a web-series where he interviewed experts, among other peoples, to take about the pandemic.

On the work front, Kartik has some exciting projects in the kitty, which are all stalled now. The actor will star in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor. Reports claim that he will play the role of a gay man. The actor will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).