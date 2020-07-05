Kartik Aaryan is surely among Bollywood stars who have been the busiest all through the lockdown. So what of the cinema halls are shut, Kartik has continued to regale fans on social media. On Saturday, he posted a close-up on Instagram, and added a witty caption to go with it, that matches his mischievous grin in the snapshot. Kartik Aaryan Trends On Twitter, Makes His Mother Tense And All That Because Of Shehnaaz Gill.

"Good Boy is the New Bad Boy," he wrote, as if describing his expression, which comes with a carefully careless hairdo and a designer stubble. With the lockdown gradually being phased out and with the unlock phase setting in, Kartik must surely be hoping to return to the studios soon in order to face the cameras. Here’s How Kartik Aaryan Geared Up to Watch PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Good Boy is the New Bad Boy A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jul 3, 2020 at 10:57pm PDT

He has "Bhool Bulaiya 2" and "Dostana 2" coming up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).