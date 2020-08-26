Unless you have been living under a rock, we bet you've come across the "Rasode mein kaun tha" video by Yashraj Mukhate. The hilarious rap video resulted in a meme-fest online and netizens can't seem to get enough of the scene from "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" that has now gone viral. The "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha" rap has been everywhere over the internet and now joining this meme-fest is also actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor took to Twitter recently as he shared a picture of himself with folded hands and it has a hilarious connection to this viral meme. Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

Sharing the picture, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Please bata do..Rasode mein kaun tha". The funny dialogue has already been used by several popular brands including the likes of streaming platforms such as Netflix who have been creating hilarious memes with "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha". Kartik's post too left his fans laughing out loud. Users left several laughter emojis on his post and also a few memes related to the trend. Help! This Musician Made a Song Out of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Clip and We Can't Stop Playing It (Watch Video).

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Post Here:

Please bata do 🙏🏻 Rasode mein kaun tha pic.twitter.com/BDHHrAwveh — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 26, 2020

For the uninitiated, the viral video shows a scene from the popular serial where the characters where the video shows Kokilaben asking Gopi Bahu about who was in the kitchen when she had gone to take a bath after spilling juice on her sari. Gopi replies, “Rashi ben.” Recently, actress Gia Manek who is a part of this viral video and is famous for playing the character of Gopi Bahu in the hit TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya reacted to the video becoming a huge meme and revealed that she is overjoyed by the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).