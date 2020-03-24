Kartik Aaryan's 'Work-From-home' Pics Remind You How Stylishly Goofy The Lad Is!

Kartik Aaryan Is Busy Working From Home (Image Credit: Instagram)

If you think only you and I are busy working from home, then you must check out these pics featuring Karitk Aaryan that serve as a reminder that in these gloomy times even our B-town stars are operating from their respective pads. From promoting their noble initiatives to showcasing the chores looked after at home, our darling celebs are using the isolation time to tell fans that we are together in this. But admit we must that some of us are doing things with more panache and style than others. The case in point being B-town's chocolate boy Karik Aaryan.

Looking absolutely dapper in his suited avatar Kartik is looking a good mix of goofy, sartorially sensible and daringly hatke. Apart from the psoe struck here (and the backdrop so astutely chosen), Kartik got our immediate attention with the way in which he synchronised every element displayed here. Though we would have liked to take a neat look at his tie, Kartik impressed us with the choice he made with his socks that immediately catches your attention. "Work from home they said," goes the caption with visual that Kartik has shared on Instagram.

The 29 year old actor shared some really 'noteworthy' images that showed how he is utilising his time while being isolated, we really liked the way in which he used his popular monologue, much like the one he delivered in his film Pyar Ka Punchnama, to drive home an important point.

Looks like in the days to come Kartik is going to treat us with more visual fun that will showcase him doing some real fun antics and perhaps give us a lesson or two on how to stay motivated while working from home!