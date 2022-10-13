Karwa Chauth is here and preparations for the day-long fast are in full swing. For the unversed, Karwa Chauth is a festival that is celebrated by Hindu women on the fourth day of Purnima which is a full moon. On Karwa Chauth the women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. Karwa Chauth 2022 Funny Memes: Brace Yourself For These Hilarious Husband-Wife Jokes and Posts on Karva Chauth Vrat Festival Day.

Karwa Chauth falls on October 13-14 this year and it is a festival dedicated to the beautiful bond that is marriage. And what better way to celebrate than taking a look at and singing along to some romantic Bollywood songs that capture the essence of this festival, and will help enhance your mood? As you're fasting on this day, this list of Bollywood songs can keep you company as you listen to them on a loop.

Bole Chudiyan

Chand Chhupa Badal Mein

Mera Mahi Bada Sona Hai

Pyar Kar

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai

That concludes our list of Bollywood songs for Karwa Chauth this year. We hope your Mehendi comes out as bright as the moon, and your bond with your partner strengthens even more as time goes by. Happy Karwa Chauth to you and your family!

