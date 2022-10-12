Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival. Indian women observe this fast for the healthy and long life of their husbands. Karwa Chauth is observed on the fourth day after Purnima in the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, women follow certain rituals which are essential for a successful Karwa Chauth fast. Many rituals and traditions are associated with the fast and women observe them all day long as they observe a Nirjala fast from sunrise to moonrise. There are many things that should be absolutely avoided if you are observing the Karwa Chauth 2022 Vrat. We at LatestLY have compiled a list of all the things that fasting women should avoid on Karwa Chauth. How To Break Fast on Karwa Chauth 2022? Here Are Tips and Ways in Which Karva Chauth Vrat Can Be Broken if Weather Plays Spoilsport During Moonrise Time.

1. No White Donations

One should not donate anything that is white in colour as it can yield negative results. Therefore, avoid donating curd, rice, milk, etc. to anyone on Karwa Chauth.

2. Don’t Wear Dark Colours

Celebrating and praying for the long life of your husband, one should wear bright colours. Avoid wearing dark colours like brown, black and blue as you observe the Karwa Chauth fast.

3. Avoid Being Rude

While observing the Karwa Chauth Vrat, one should avoid hurting or insulting anybody. It is a day to strengthen your bonds with your loved ones, therefore, talk politely and with love while addressing the people around you.

4. Don’t Throw Any Suhaag Items

Karwa Chauth is a festival meant for married women. One should not throw any items like sindoor, bangles, bindi, etc. on this day. If your bangles are cracked, then instead of throwing them away, keep them for the Puja.

5. Don’t Use Sharp Objects

While performing Puja for Karwa Chauth, women recite the Karwa Chauth Katha, where it is mentioned that one should not be using any sharp objects like pins, knives, scissors, etc. on this day.

On Karwa Chauth, women dress their best and observe a Nirjala fast. While observing the fast, they should not do any of the above activities to enjoy a successful Karwa Chauth fast. Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

