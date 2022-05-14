Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are currently in the United States, recently visited Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York City. Katrina took to the story section on her Instagram as she shared a picture from the restaurant and called Sona a "home away from home." Sona Restaurant in NYC Turns 1! Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Celebrating One Year Anniversary of Her Indian-Themed Restaurant in New York City.

In the picture, Katrina can be seen wearing a beautiful floral peach coloured dress, while Vicky donned a charcoal grey t-shirt and a cap paired with black denims. The two posed with the restaurant co-owner Maneesh M Goyal. Katrina wrote on the picture, "Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe - (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing."

Priyanka, who will star alongside Katrina in the Farhan Akhtar directorial, 'Jee Le Zaraa', reacted to the picture as she wrote in her story, "Love you honey! So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime #homeawayfromhome." Priyanka Chopra Jonas Visits Her 'Sona' Restaurant in New York And Her Bright Yellow Pants Have Our Attention (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONA (@sonanewyork)

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 in the presence of close friends and family members, in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. Talking about Priyanka's restaurant, the Indian cuisine restaurant was opened in March 2021. It also has a private dining room named Mimi's, which is Priyanka's nickname given by her mother Madhu Chopra after the French actor Mimi Rogers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2022 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).