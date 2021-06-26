Now that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the US (she was earlier in London), she promptly visited her restaurant, Sona in New York. The actress is among the few Hollywood celebrities who own a restaurant in NYC and she had to cherish this big moment with her gang. While hubby Nick Jonas was missing from the celebration, Priyanka and her gang ensured that they had unlimited fun while also munching on pani-puri. The 'Desi Girl' in her had the urge to feast on the classic Indian snack and she simply went for it. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Madhuri Dixit, Whose Stunning Grey Saree Will You Steal?

Priyanka styled her outfit aptly for the occasion. She wore a blue and pink striped shirt and tucked it inside her bright yellow high-waisted pants that looked stunning. She paired her look with gold jewellery which included a statement necklace, bracelet and some finger rings. The bold neckline of her shirt added some extra oomph to her otherwise simple attire. With brown lips, nude eyelids and hair styled in natural curls, she was able to nail her look to the hilt. Priyanka Chopra's New Glamorous Pictures for Femina Command Your Attention (View Pics).

Check Out Her Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Besides being a successful actress both in Bollywood and now also in Hollywood, PeeCee is also an author, a restaurateur and an entrepreneur with her own haircare brand, Anomaly under her name. She's also amongst the investors in the dating app called Bumble and is now the face of the Victoria's Secret brand. And while she juggles between all these roles, she's also a proud Indian who leaves no opportunity to let the Indianness in her shine. One look at all her achievements and all we can say is 'more power to you girl!'

