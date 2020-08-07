Keshto Mukherjee, the comic-drunk from so many movies back in the 70s, would have been, was a teetotaler. The reason we began this obituary piece on this legendary comedian with this trivia is that Keshto Mukherjee is eternally known for his roles as a drunk person in some of the biggest classics including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Zanjeer and others. Despite not having bigger screen time and a horrible trap of the role of a drunkard, Mukherjee always managed to leave his mark. Be it his trademark way of drool talk in an inebriated condition in movies or his comic timing even when sober on-screen, Keshto Mukherjee was irreplaceable. Dharmendra Deol Celebrates 45 Years of Film ‘Pratiggya’

On his birthday today, let us a few more facts about this adorable comedian called Keshto Mukherjee which we feel you aren't aware of.

#The discovery

Keshto Mukherjee was discovered by iconic filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak. He worked in his film Nagarik which was completed in 1952 but released in 1977. By then both Ghatak and Mukherjee were no more.

#The first drunkard role

Asit Sen has the distinction of giving Mukherjee his first role as a drunk person in Maa Aur Mamta (1950). He did it so well that it just stuck with him, turning him into a proto-type for such roles.

#On a song

Dharmendra apparently took the initiative to get a song on Keshto called Keshto Chala.

#Debut Hindi film

Would you believe us if we say his first Hindi film had him as a street dancer? Yes, it was Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Musafir.

#A lost son

As per IMDb, Keshto Mukherjee had a son who passed away in the 1980s due to an accident.

