The sixth edition of the Khajuraho International Film Festival (KFII) will be held in the Madhya Pradesh cultural tourism hub here from December 17 to 23, said festival organiser and actor Raja Bundela. Foreign guests, he said, will not participate in this year's event and the guidelines set by the government, including social distancing, will be strictly followed. International Film Festival of India Postponed to 2021 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

This time the film festival will be dedicated to the memory of iconic film personalities Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Basu Chatterjee among others who were lost in 2020, besides Bollywood sensation Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai flat, Bundela added. Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple Wins Big at 77th Venice Film Festival

People will connect virtually and Tapra Talkies will showcase films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).