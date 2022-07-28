Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will not be making her debut on the popular show Koffee With Karan Season 7. There are media reports that Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of the popular comic The Archies. Suhana Khan Returns to Mumbai After Completing The Archies Shoot in Ooty (Watch Video).

However, the show's host Karan has debunked all rumours about Suhana making her debut on the show with The Archies gang. He said: "It's not true." The Archies, produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films, also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The Archies: Suhana Khan Shares Happy Pictures With Her Co-Stars From the Film’s Shoot in Ooty.

The film is due for a 2023 release on the streaming platform Netflix.

