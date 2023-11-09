Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan graced the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 and it was super fun, The two girls did not mince words and spilled a lot on the Kouch. However, one of the highlights from the episode was when Sara Ali Khan teased Ananya Panday that if she touches her KWK 'hamper', she might touch her 'hamper', hinting at Aditya Roy Kapur. To which, Panday cutely says "Better Not". FYI, Sara and Aditya will be seen together in Metro In Dino. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo: Sara Ali Khan Clarifies Dating Rumours with Shubman Gill as 'Wrong Sara'; Ananya Panday Talks About Aditya Roy Kapur, Says 'Aashiqui Aise He Hoti Hai’ (Watch Video).

Watch KWK8 Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iDiva (@idivaofficial)

