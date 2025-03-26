Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor Kangana Ranaut found themselves in a social media confrontation after a discussion over comedian Kunal Kamra's recent controversy led to comparisons with Kangana's past ordeal. The debate began when Mehta voiced his support on social media for Kamra, whose Mumbai studio was vandalized and later demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after he joked about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While Mehta condemned the attack on Kamra's freedom of speech, a social media user questioned why he hadn't shown similar support when Kangana's Mumbai home was partially demolished in 2020. Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde Row: Criticism, Soul of Democracy Trampled, Says Shiv Sena (UBT) in Its Mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ Editorial.

Hansal Mehta's Tweet on Kangana Ranaut

Was her house vandalised. Did goons enter her premises? Did they do this to challenge her freedom of expression or for alleged FSI violations? Please enlighten me. Maybe I don’t know the facts. https://t.co/sUQxYr6uow — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 25, 2025

Responding to the query, Mehta asked whether Kangana's house was vandalized as an attack on her freedom of expression or if the demolition was linked to alleged violations of Floor Space Index (FSI) regulations. "Was her house vandalised? Did goons enter her premises? Did they do this to challenge her freedom of expression or for alleged FSI violations? Please enlighten me. Maybe I don't know the facts," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Kunal Kamra Drops New Song Video ‘Hum Honge Kangaal’ on His Official YouTube Channel Amid Backlash, Summons From Mumbai Police Over ‘Parody’ on Eknath Shinde.

Kangana, in turn, reacted strongly to Mehta's remarks, recalling the events surrounding her home's demolition. She claimed she was subjected to abuse and threats before her house was torn down overnight. Re-sharing Mehta's tweet, Kangana accused him of being "bitter and stupid" and dismissed his response as ignorant.

"They called me names..., threatened me, served a notice late at night to my watchman, and before the courts could open, bulldozers demolished the entire house. The High Court called the demolition completely illegal. They laughed at it and raised a toast to my pain and public humiliation," she wrote. Criticizing Mehta, she added, "It seems your insecurity and mediocrity have not only made you bitter and stupid but also blinded you. It's not some third-class series or atrocious films that you make. Don't try to sell your dumb lies and agendas in matters related to my ordeals. Stay out of it."

Kangana Ranaut's Reply to Hansal Mehta

They called me names like haramkhor, threatened me, served a notice late in the night to my watchman and next morning before courts could open bulldozers demolished the entire house. High court called the demolition completely illegal. They laughed at it and raised a toast to… https://t.co/eUF54JQqOp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2025

Mehta kept his reply brief, responding to Kangana's attack with a simple "Get well soon." This controversy dates back to September 2020, when the BMC had demolished parts of Ranaut's office-cum-residential bungalow in Bandra, citing unauthorized construction. Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde Row: Mumbai Police Reject Stand-Up Comedian’s Appeal Seeking Extension To Appear Before Cops, To Issue 2nd Summons Today.

'Get Well Soon' - Hansal Mehta to Kangana Ranaut

Get well soon. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 25, 2025

Meanwhile, on March 25, Kangana Ranaut slammed standup artist Kunal Kamra for his alleged disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Being asked about the demolition of her office by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2020 and the vandalism of the studio where Kamra had performed, the Emergency actress said that what happened with her was "illegal", but what has happened now is "legal action".

While speaking to the media, Kangana said, "The way he (Kamra )was mocking me, what happened with me illegally...I will not connect these two incidents. What had happened with me was illegal, but here is being done legally."

"You might be anyone, but insulting and defaming someone. A person for whom his/her respect is everything, and you insult and disregard them in the name of comedy. Shinde ji used to drive rickshaws, and now he has come so far on his own," she added.

She accused Kamra of defaming and disregarding people in the name of comedy for "two minutes of fame," and questioned the "credentials" of Kamra. She also raised 'concerns' about where the society is headed. "Who are these people, and what are their credentials? Who couldn't do anything in their lives...If they can write, they should do so in literature. Abusing people and our culture in the name of comedy. We should think about where society is heading when someone does this only for two minutes of fame," she added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 24, Monday, slammed comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that such acts can't be justified as "freedom of speech". Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis stressed that while there is freedom to perform stand-up comedy, it does not extend to making "unchecked statements". He further demanded Kamra to apologise.

"There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated," he asserted.

Fadnavis criticised Kamra's actions as an intentional attempt to defame Shinde, stating, "There is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our Deputy CM Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right."

The Maharashtra CM also took a jibe at Kamra, linking him to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said, "Kunal Kamra has posted the same red Constitution book shown by Rahul Gandhi. Both of them have not read the Constitution. The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations."

Fadnavis underscored the mandate of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, stating, "People have voted and supported us. Those who were traitors were sent home by the people. They showed those who insulted the mandate and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray their place."

He further cautioned against crossing boundaries under the guise of humour, adding, "One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology. This cannot be justified as freedom of speech."

Kunal Kamra Naya Bharat titled comedy video aired on Youtube, in which he took jibes at Indian political scenarios and Maharashtra politics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)