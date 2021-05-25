Kareena Kapoor penned a note for her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his 38th birthday on Tuesday along with a throwback picture on Instagram. The photograph features Kareena in a hot-pink bikini posing along with her husband Saif, son Taimur, Kunal, niece Inaaya and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. Kunal Kemmu Birthday Special: From Raja Hindustani to Malang; 12 Iconic Dialogues of the Actor As He Turns 38!

"Happy Birthday, brother in law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one," she wrote as the caption. Earlier this year, Kareena was blessed with her second son on February 21. Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post Below:

Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha.

