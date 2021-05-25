Kunal Kemmu celebrates his 38th birthday today. He is one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood, who had debuted in 1993 with Mahesh Bhatt's Sir as a child actor. The Lootcase actor has done a variety of roles in his acting career. Be it romantic, comedy, action, thriller or period-drama, he has pulled off his roles in every film with panache. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Raja Hindustani (1996), Kalyug (2005), Superstar (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), Go Goa Gone (2013), Kalank (2019), Malang (2020), etc. He also voiced in an animated film Hanuman: Da' Damdaar as Lord Indra in 2017. Kunal Kemmu Birthday: 7 Fine Performances From the Malang Actor That Show Bollywood Is Yet to Tap His Potential.

Kunal is the recipient of several honors for his works. He won Screen Awards twice, once for his performance in Zakhm and another for Go Goa Gone. He also won Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for his role in Lootcase. Apart from movies, Kunal made his digital debut with lead role in ZEE5's crime-thriller series Abhay. Kunal as SP Abhay Pratap Singh nailed his part and won hearts of many fans. Kunal is married to actress Soha Ali khan and is a happy father of little Inaaya. Abhay 2: Kunal Kemmu's Zee5 Web-Series Uses Freedom Fighter Khudiram Bose's Picture as Mugshot for a Criminal; OTT Platform Apologises for The Mistake (View Tweet).

On the occasion of Kunal Kemmu's 38th birthday, we take a look at 12 iconic dialogues of the actor that speaks about his character:

Blow-Hot, Blow-Cold Is So Legit...

Every Moment Of Light and Dark Is A Miracle...

Create You Own Identity...

Beautiful Moments Of Life...

When Pillars Of Life And Johnny Lever Have A Lot In Common...

Believe You Can And You Will...

Let It Heal...

There Is Always A Way Out...

The Truth Has Never Been More Spoken...

Choose People Wisely...

Don't Be So Blind In Love...

The Fear We Don't Face...

So, these were some of the iconic dialogues of Kunal that are nothing less than gems. Meanwhile, Kunal was last seen in Rajesh Krishnan's Lootcase and Mohit Suri's Malang. He will be next seen in the sequel of 2013's zombie-comedy flick Go Goa Gone. We wish the actor a very happy birthday and many more exciting projects in the future.

