Kunal Kemmu Shares a Lovely Picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan and His Caption Sounds Like a Title of Ekta Kapoor's Serial

Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor Khan are making the most of her recent entry on Instagram. While Bebo is busy uploading pictures with some witty captions, Kemmu is busy appreciating her wit and proving just how strong their family bond is. And, on days when the Malang actor isn't busy commenting on the Chameli actress' pictures, he's sharing some lovely ones with her. The Golmaal Again actor took to his Instagram account to share a rather delightful picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan but it was his caption that won us over. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares an Adorable Childhood Picture On Instagram But It is Her Hilarious Caption About 'Social Distancing'That is the Highlight!

Posing alongside Bebo, Kemmu wrote, K AND KKK...That’s too many K’s in one frame. Well, his caption certainly reminded us of the titles of Ekta Kapoor's serials. The TV Czarina is known for being obsessed with the word 'K' and that explains the names of her productions like Kusum, Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kumkum Bhagya. We bet the producer will heart this picture knowing her fascination for the alphabet. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Living a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, Her Wordy Tee Shirt Certainly Says So!

Check Out Kunal Kemmu's Picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Speaking of Kareena and Instagram, Kunal is among the 42 different accounts that the actress personally follows on her social media account. Among her family members, Bebo follows Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, Riddhima Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. She's yet to start following Sara Ali Khan.