Aamir Khan is one of the most influential stars of the Hindi film industry. As much as he's an outstanding actor, he is also a trendsetter and recently, the Dangal star made yet another style statement as he sported a salt and pepper look. The actor was recently spotted with his white beard and hair. The video of him casually walking while sporting the look has gone viral leaving fans in awe of his style. Aamir Khan’s New Anti-Cracker Ad Stirs Controversy; BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde Writes to CEAT CEO Objecting to the TVC.

The actor can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt paired with Carolina blue coloured pants and spectacles. With this look Aamir has cemented the fact that fashion, elegance and class are the things that come naturally to him. On the work front, the actor recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' where he will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He had suffered an injury during the filming but continued to work despite being in pain to not disturb the film's schedule. Sanak: Before Vidyut Jammwal’s Action-Thriller, Did You Know Bruce Willis’ Die Hard Had Also Inspired an Aamir Khan Movie? (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Aamir Khan’s Salt and Pepper Look

The film directed by Advait Chandan is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood comedy-drama 'Forrest Gump' and will see Aamir reprising the role of the legendary Tom Hanks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).