Lagaan: Once Upon A Time has completed 21 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Wednesday and now the Aamir Khan-starrer is set be adapted as a Broadway show in the UK, reports say. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film’s Trailer To Be Unveiled On May 29, Confirms Actor.

According to a source: "Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theatre".

The West End Theatre is the equivalent to the Broadway show which is one of the biggest and most popular theatres worldwide.

The source added: "Aamir Khan's team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast". Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh and Others Rehearsing 'Ghanan Ghanan' in This Priceless Throwback Video From Lagaan Sets Will Make Your Day.

Lagaan is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. On the work front, Aamir is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).