The much-awaited trailer for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was rumoured to be coming on May 29. Finally, Aamir has confirmed the news with a funny video. He revealed that he will be hosting the finale of this year's IPL season and along with that will come the trailer of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha Song Main Ki Karaan: Second Single From Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film Is A Beautiful Melody Crooned By Sonu Nigam.

Check Out The Video Below:

The #LaalSinghChaddha trailer will be launched on 29th of May in the most awaited T20 cricket final to be hosted by none other than #AamirKhan. The trailer will play in the first innings during the second time out, on @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/V9h9qjpE5N — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 24, 2022

