Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, is being readied for a big-screen release on his birth anniversary on September 4. The shoot of the film is still pending, and actor Paresh Rawal has agreed to complete Kapoor's incomplete portions. The film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man. Sharmaji Namkeen: Rishi Kapoor's Last Movie Will Release after Production Gets Completed.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures, it directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia. "#SharmajiNamkeen, last film of late #RishiKapoor will be released in theatres this year aa it is his final performance. Produced by @excelmovies with #MacGuffinPictures of @HoneyTrehan & #AbhishekChaubey. Helmed by @thisisnothitesh," trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Friday. Rishi Kapoor's Sharmaji Namkeen Co-Producer Explains How they Will Complete the Movie Without the Late Actor.

Check Out The Tweet:

Film will be releasing in theatres on #RishiKapoor’s Birthday 4th September this year & @SirPareshRawal will be stepping into his role for the remainder part of the film. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 15, 2021

After battling leukemia for about two years, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 last year. He was 67. For more trending Bollywood updates, stay tuned to LatestLY!

