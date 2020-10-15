Aamir Khan is all praise for the trailer of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, and says that he wishes the film had a theatrical release. "Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone," Aamir tweeted on Thursday. Replying to his tweet, Akshay Kumar expressed that Aamir's encouragement means a lot in these "heavy times". Kareena Kapoor Khan Wraps Up Laal Singh Chaddha, Thanks Aamir Khan and Team For Intense Yet Poignant Journey! (View Pic)

"Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend," tweeted Akshay. The superstar used the hashtag #MenSupportingMen in his tweet while replying to Aamir. Aamir Khan is the latest Bollywood star to demand a theatrical release for "Laxmmi Bomb", which is all set to release on an OTT platform. Earlier, actresses Taapsee Pannu and Meera Chopra had tweeted to Akshay Kumar expressing their desire to watch the horror comedy in theatres. Aamir Khan’s New Avatar From The Sets Of Laal Singh Chaddha Goes Viral, Fans Amazed With His Younger Look (Watch Video)

Shortly after Akshay Kumar tweeted the film's trailer, Taapsee tweeted last week: "You have KILLED IT n how !!!! I'm actually disappointed I'm not gonna watch it in theatres!" Meera had tweeted: "Wow wow wow!! I so wish i could see this on big screen. Looks extremely fun, and we all need laughter in our lives right now. Thank you @akshaykumar for #LaxmmiBomb. Cant wait to watch!"

