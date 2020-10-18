'Jee karda diladu tenu Burjkhalifa!' As peppy as this sounds but it makes no sense. Yes, we aren't judging the song 'cos it's penned and composed for recreation but we can at least share our two cents on what we think about it. The first song from Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy was released online on October 18 and needless to say, it has the potential to be the next party anthem. As our headline says, ignore the lyrics and you'll find yourself grooving to a peppy track composed by Shashi and Dj Khushi. Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Katrina Kaif's Phone Booth - Taking a Look at Upcoming Horror-Comedies in Bollywood.

While the lyrics of Burjkhalifa make very little sense, the video is conceptualised beautifully. For the ones who love Dubai and Middle-Eastern terrain will find themselves watching this video on loop. The production value is a huge asset to this song and its quirky choreography is another big booster. Kiara looks stunning and Akshay is at his usual best. Yes, the song may remind you of Ji Karda from Singh is King but that's only for its cinematography. So if you ignore its lyrics or even enjoy it, Burjkhalifa will ideally find a place in your party playlist for its peppy composition. Don't blame us if you can't stop humming it already. Laxmmi Bomb: Taapsee Pannu Expresses Disappointment on Akshay Kumar Film Not Releasing in Theatres, Khiladi Replies ‘The Show Must Go On’.

Check Out the Song

Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb will hit Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. The movie was earlier supposed to release on Eid 2020 but got delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's a remake of Tamil hit, Kanchana and is directed by Raghava Lawrence who starred in its original version.

