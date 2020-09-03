Post the success of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy, Stree, the genre became extremely popular with Bollywood filmmakers. This even explains the one too many announcements that we came across in the last couple of months. While horror comedy as a genre was unexplored, the success of Golmaal Again and Stree paved way for its exploration and we are glad for filmmakers are now willing to delve deeper into this territory. There are as many as five horror-comedies currently in the making and their success will determine if we'll further have an influx of these.

From Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police to Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Bollywood is currently prepping for the release of multiple horror comedies and we have even curated a list to help you with all the names. Have a look...

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay's Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil movie Kanchana and stars Kiara Advani in a lead role. The film is currently slated for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar but its release date is still unknown.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik's Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2 will also see Kiara Advani as its leading lady. The film directed by Anees Bazmee has Tabu playing a crucial role.

Katrina Kaif's Phone Booth

Katrina Kaif teams up with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter for this horror-comedy. Its official announcement was made in July 2020.

Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi-Afzana

After Stree, Rajkummar Rao stars in yet another horror-comedy, Roohi-Afzana with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan who earlier backed Stree with Shraddha Kapoor. In fact, he aims to make a horror universe with Stree and Roohi-Afzana having a connection.

Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police

Saif's Bhoot Police will see him as a ghosthunter along with Arjun Kapoor. The film was earlier announced with Fatima Sana Shaik, Saif and Ali Fazal in the lead.

