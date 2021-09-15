Actor Vijay Deverakonda updated his fans on Wednesday about his much-awaited Hindi debut film Liger. The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Ropes In Indian Idol 12 Contestant Shanmukha Priya To Sing for His Film, Fulfills His Promise (Watch Video).

Vijay captioned the tweet as: "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes." The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19. Vijay Deverakonda Denies Rumours of Liger’s Direct-to-OTT Release Deal Worth Rs 200 Crore.

Vijay Deverakonda in Liger Sets

Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon. Liger, which also stars actress Ananya Panday, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

