Popular rapper and music composer Raftaar has released his latest track 'Load Hai' in collaboration with Uday Singh, known by his stage name Yunan. Raftaar, who is known for judging the reality shows such as Hustle, Dance India Dance, Roadies and making music lovers dance to his hit tracks such as Swag Mera Desi, Baby Marvake Maanegi, Dhaakad and many more opened up about his new dance number starring him, Yunan, and model and dancer Sarah Anjuli. Qala Song Shauq: Samir Kochhar and Babil Khan Lip Sync to This Fine Tune In a Clip From the Psychological Drama (Watch Video).

He said: "When your digital assistant can help you impress the girl, that's when you know the future is here. 'Load Hai' is a unique concept that will be completely unexpected for my fans. Working with Yunan has definitely been exciting, he keeps the energy rolling and Sarah completes the video with her elegance." Govinda Naam Mera Song Bijli: Vicky Kaushal–Kiara Advani Show Off Their Energetic Dance Moves and Sizzling Chemistry in This Electrifying Number (Watch Video).

Raftaar Song Load Hai

Known for his songs such as Netflix And Chill','Kyu and also appeared on Splitsvilla 12, he added about collaborating with Raftaar: "Working with the industry maestro and country's beloved Raftaar has always been a learning experience. Raftaar and Sarah's on-screen presence spices up the track. I hope the audience will enjoy 'Load Hai' and keep supporting us with their love."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2022 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).