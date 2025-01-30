Is Raftaar Tying the Knot With Fashion Stylist Manraj Jawanda? Photos and Videos From Rapper’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Go Viral

Raftaar, one of the most popular rappers in the country, is reportedly set to tie the knot for the second time with Manraj Jawanda. He was previously married to Komal Vohra, from whom he got divorced five years ago.

Entertainment Team Latestly| Jan 30, 2025 03:34 PM IST
Is Raftaar Tying the Knot With Fashion Stylist Manraj Jawanda? Photos and Videos From Rapper’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Go Viral
Raftaar (Photo Credit: X)

Rapper Raftaar, who is known for tracks like "Dhaakad", "Morni", and "Ghana Kasoota", is reportedly getting married for the second time. The musician has been receiving congratulatory wishes from fans on social media after several pictures and videos from his pre-wedding celebrations surfaced online. It is being said that the popular singer-rapper will be tying the knot with fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda five years after his split from his first wife, Komal Vohra. ‘MTV Hustle 4’ Winner: Rapper Lashcurry Wins the Reality Show; Siyaahi Titled OG Hustler (Watch Video).

Raftaar To Tie the Knot With Manraj Jawanda

The speculations about Raftaar's wedding first started after netizens took to social media and shared a picture of a wedding venue welcome board that read, "Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj. #ManDilYahinBanenge." For the unversed, Raftaar's real name is Kalathil Kuzhiyil Devadasan Dilin Nair. While the rapper is yet to react to the speculations, social media is flooded with photos and videos of joyous pre-wedding celebrations of the "Baby Marvake Maanegi" singer and Manraj Jawanda.

Rapper Raftaar Married to Fashion Stylist Manraj Jawanda?

In one video shared on X (previously Twitter), Raftaar and Manraj could be seen dancing their hearts out at what seems to be an event from their pre-wedding celebrations. In another video, the bride-to-be, dressed in a yellow outfit, was seen flaunting her mehndi as she danced to the iconic Bollywood love song "Dil To Pagal Hai". Watch the videos below,

Glimpses From Raftaar and Manraj’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations

While Raftaar has not publicly acknowledged or denied the recent rumours regarding his marital life, the rapper took to his Instagram stories on Thursday (January 30) and posted a folded hand emoticon along with evil eye emojis. Was Raftaar expressing gratitude to everyone for the congratulatory wishes? Badshah Breaks Silence on ‘MTV Hustle’ – Rohan Cariappa Controversy; Rapper Backs Hip-Hop Creator and Vows To Resolve the Issue.

Raftaar’s Instagram Story

(Photo Credits: @raftaarmusic/ Instagram)

Raftaar is currently making waves online with his latest track, "BAAWE", featuring Badshah. The singer-rapper was last seen as one of the judges on the hip-hop reality show MTV Hustle 4 alongside rapper Ikka.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 03:34 PM IST.

