Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Housefull 5, is feeling emotional on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture from his home in the Juhu area of Mumbai. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in front of his sister Alka Bhatia as the two celebrate the festival. He wrote in the caption, “Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi”. Akshay Kumar, Wife Twinkle Khanna Attend Day 5 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's Cricket Ground Alongside Commentator Ravi Shastri (See Pic)

Akshay Kumar Shares Emotional Note on Instagram – See Post

Alka Bhatia: From Single Mother to Successful Film Producer

Alka completed her initial schooling in Delhi and secondary education in Mumbai. In 1997, Alka Bhatia got married to Vaibhav Kapoor, and together the duo welcomed their daughter, Simar Bhatia. Unfortunately, after a few years of marriage, Alka and Vaibhav parted ways and she became a single mother and raised her daughter single-handedly. She ventured into production with 2013 release Fugly and since then, produced several films like, Holiday, Rustom, Airlift, Kesari, and Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay Kumar Jokes About Chaos on Twinkle-Kajol Chat Show

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had admitted that he is already scared after seeing his better half, Twinkle Khanna, and Kajol together on the poster of their forthcoming chat show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The Airlift actor shared that he cannot even begin to imagine the chaos that will take place during the show. Taking to the stories section of his Instagram handle, Akshay penned, "Already scared just seeing you two together on the poster, can't imagine the chaos on the actual show”. ‘Hera Pheri 3' Controversy: Akshay Kumar Finally Speaks on Paresh Rawal's Exit From Film, Says 'It's a Serious Matter' About His ‘Good Friend’ (Watch Video)

Twinkle Khanna Shares Poster of Her Chat Show ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ – See Post

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol To Host Candid Bollywood Chat Show

The poster features Twinkle and Kajol peeking from behind a curtain with a surprised expression on their faces. It is believed that these two will be enjoying some candid conversations with Who’s Who of Bollywood during the chat show.

