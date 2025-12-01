Bollywood superstar Dharmendra's demise on November 24 left the entire film fraternity in shock. ‘Dharmendra Ji Was the Hero Every Boy Wanted To Be’: Akshay Kumar Pays Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra, Calls Him Bollywood’s Original He-Man (View Post).

.Veteran star Shatrughan Sinha took to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and revealed that he met Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol to offer some comforting words while they overcome this major loss.

View Shatrughan Sinha's Post:

Met our dearest family friend @dreamgirlhema. It was heart breaking to meet her in these traumatic times of her tremendous loss of our dearest family friend our elder brother @aapkadharam. Met her two beautiful daughters @Esha_Deol #AhanaDeol with comforting words for their… pic.twitter.com/TrpMhxYNoN — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 1, 2025

Mourning the loss of his 'dearest family friend' and 'elder brother', Dharmendra, Shatrughan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Met our dearest family friend @dreamgirlhema. It was heart breaking to meet her in these traumatic times of her tremendous loss of our dearest family friend our elder brother @aapkadharam. Met her two beautiful daughters @Esha_Deol #AhanaDeol with comforting words for their immense loss. Dharamji was a kind & gentle soul. (sic)."

Remembering the unmatched legacy left by Dharmendra, he added, "He isn't with us today but his memories will live with us forever. Prayers & condolences for their peace in these difficult times. God bless them all. (Om Emoji) Shanti."

On Saturday, Shatrughan also met Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and offered his heartfelt condolences.

Talking about the meet, he wrote on social media, "On my return from Delhi, I went with a very heavy, sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend, our elder brother's @aapkadharam home. It was heart-touching meeting his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol Bobby Deol @thedeol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya, and their handsome sons Dharam & especially Aryaman (sic)."

"It was great meeting them all & remembering Dharmji for the remarkable person he was & will live forever for the many lives he touched. Prayed for their peace & strength in these sorrowful times. Om Shanti," he added.

Dharmendra breathed his last at the age of 89 on November 24. He had been put on a ventilator around mid-November, after complaining of breathing difficulties.

