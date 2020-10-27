Sumit Sabherwal has denied allegations of drug abuse by his wife, actress Luviena Lodh. He has also pointed out that the names of filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are being sullied solely due to his pending matrimonial dispute with his wife. Last week, Luviena posted a one minute, 48-second video on her verified Instagram page claiming that Mahesh Bhatt has been harassing her. She also claimed that she had been married to his nephew Sumit, adding that she had filed for a divorce since he supplies drugs to actors. She also alleged that he was into supplying women and that Mahesh Bhatt was aware of the fact. Mahesh Bhatt Moves Bombay HC to File a Defamation Suit Against Luviena Lodh over Her Video That Alleges Harassment by Sadak 2 Director

Reacting to the video, Sumit's lawyers said in a statement: "We stand concerned for our client Mr Sumit Sabherwal. The claims and contents of the video being circulated by our client's estranged wife Mrs Luviena Lodh are denied in toto. Our client expresses his deepest regret that the good name of Mr Mahesh Bhatt and Mr Mukesh Bhatt is being sullied solely due to his pending (since 2016) matrimonial dispute with his wife." Amyra Dastur’s Advocate Issues Clarification Against Accusations Made By Mahesh Bhatt’s Relative Luviena Lodh, Says ‘Video Contains False Statements’

The lawyer also said that Sumit was only an employee of Vishesh films, which is owned by Mahesh and Mukhesh Bhatt. The statement said: "It is made amply clear that our client is merely an employee of M/s Vishesh Films Pvt Ltd and NOT related to either of the Bhatt Brothers, as falsely and maliciously been sought to be made out by the video in the question." "Every attempt being made in order to formulate a relation between our client and the Bhatt brothers must be construed as a well-crafted conspiracy to precipitate and motivate a lucrative 'settlement' for her disputes with our client; as is amply made clear in her interviews as well. Out client has the highest regard for the judiciary of our country and reserves his actionable claims against Mrs Luviena Lodh for charges as and when he may institute against her."

