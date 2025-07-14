The DCU (DC Universe) is off to a promising start. Headlined by James Gunn, the rebooted cinematic universe launched its first film, Superman, in cinemas on July 11. Directed by Gunn himself, the film marks David Corenswet’s debut as the most powerful man on Earth. Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ever-menacing Lex Luthor. ‘Superman’ Movie Review: David Corenswet Flies High in James Gunn’s Politically Daring Yet Overstuffed Superhero Saga.

This is the seventh live-action solo film centred on the DC hero to hit the big screen, excluding ensemble entries like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, or the brief Superman cameo in Black Adam.

The film opened to decent reviews and strong audience response worldwide. Now that the opening weekend has wrapped, let’s break down Superman’s box office performance across three key markets - North America (the domestic market), India, and the global stage.

Box Office Performance of 'Superman' - First Weekend

Here’s how James Gunn’s film fared in the three key markets:

North America

The film earned USD 122 million in North America, making it the third-highest Hollywood opening of 2025 so far, trailing behind A Minecraft Movie (USD 162 million) and Lilo & Stitch (USD 146 million). It also topped the previous week's release, Jurassic World Rebirth (USD 92 million), and became only the third Hollywood film this year to surpass USD 100 million on its opening weekend.

India

According to media reports, Superman collected INR 25.5 crore (nett) in India over its opening weekend. However, Jurassic World Rebirth performed better in the Indian market with INR 40.03 crore during its debut weekend. ‘Superman’ Censored in India: CBFC Trims Kissing Scenes Between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in James Gunn’s DC Superhero Movie.

Worldwide

Based on the latest estimates, Superman has grossed USD 217 million globally in its opening weekend, with USD 95 million coming from international markets outside North America.

The Break-Even Target for 'Superman'

Reports vary regarding the film’s budget, but most publications agree that Superman was produced for approximately USD 225 million, with Warner Bros reportedly spending an additional USD 100 million on marketing and promotions.

Watch the Trailer of 'Superman':

Box office analysts suggest the film will need to earn over USD 550 million globally to break even. While many believe Superman could comfortably achieve that milestone, it’s unlikely to become the first Superman film - solo or crossover - to cross the USD 1 billion mark worldwide, as some had expected.

Highest-Grossing Live-Action 'Superman' Films (Worldwide)

Here’s a look at the top-grossing Superman films to date (not adjusted for inflation):

1. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – USD 874 million

2. Man of Steel – USD 668 million

3. Justice League – USD 661 million

4. Superman Returns – USD 391 million

5. Superman – USD 300 million

6. Superman II – USD 190 million

7. Superman III – USD 80 million

8. Superman IV – USD 37 million

(Source: The Numbers)

While it's evident that James Gunn’s Superman is on track to outperform Richard Donner’s classic and even Bryan Singer’s 2006 Superman Returns, it remains to be seen whether it can surpass Zack Snyder’s entries in the Snyderverse - Justice League, Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman.

