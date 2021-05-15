Madhuri Dixit's name has always been synonymous to dance. There isn't any actress who can match Dixit's grace, and no one has the power to spread magic on the dance floor as Madhuri does. But while the actress is a prolific dancer, what we sometimes often forget to cherish is her performances that she has given in many of her hit films. Be it a male-centric film like Tezaab or a multi-starrer like Tridev, she has always essayed characters that are powerful in some or the other way. Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Madhuri Dixit May Contest Polls on BJP Ticket From Pune.

The actress entered Bollywood in 1984 and marked her debut with the film Abodh. She however gained fame after the commercial success of her song "Ek Do Teen" in the film, Tezaab. Since then, she went on to give hits after hits, including Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Prahar, Anjaam, Pukar, Devdas to name a few.

With such amazing films, came some amazing roles. Her role in Devdas became an iconic one, and how can we forget the powerful role she played in Gulaab Gang. These characters also delivered some really amazing dialogues that would give us goosebumps even now. Today as the Dhak Dhak is celebrating her 54th birthday today, we are taking a look at 5 of her most powerful dialogues. Madhuri Dixit to Join Over 25 Music Artistes in a Virtual Concert Titled Music Beyond Borders!

"Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye ... hum toh samjhe the bud, aap toh dhadkan suna gaye" - Devdas

"Yeh ishq nahi asaan, itna hi samajh lijiye ... ek aag ka dariya hai, aur doob kar jaana hai" - 100 Days

"Jaise til mein tel hai, jyon chakmak mein aag ... tera Sai tujh mein hai, tu jaag sake toh jaag" - Gulaab Gang

"Husn ka mazaak na uda ... kahin husn ke haathon tera mazaak na ban jaaye ... manchala hai, khoobsurat hai, magar ladka hai tu ... tujhe ladkon aur mardon mein fark kaun samjhaye" - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

"Itna bada jhoot mat bol ... ki jhoot bhi sharminda ho jaye" - Anjaam

Madhuri Dixit, the Dhak Dhak girl still continues to steal people's heart with her grace. She is very much active on social media, and often treats her fans with videos and pictures. Join us in wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

