"Bollywood veteran actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared some profound thoughts in a post she has shared on social media. Madhuri took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a throwback picture, which seems to be have taken during a photoshoot in the nineties. In the image, Madhuri is seen wearing a brown sweater, scarf and the sun rays render a golden on her flawless skin."

"Laakar thodi si khushi apne chehre par, humne khud ko dusron se ala bana liya, log dhoondte rahe muskraane ka kaaran, humne dusron ki khushi ko pana bana liya. #QuarantineThoughts," she wrote alongside the image. Earlier this week, on the 18 years of "Devdas", Madhuri recalled how late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan gave her one of the finest dance performances of her career."

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Post Below

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri penned a lengthy post, expressing her love for Saroj Khan and remembering how the late choreographer created the dance "Maar daala" for her. Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3.

